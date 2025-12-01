Netanyahu seeks presidential pardon citing public interest

In a one-page letter released Sunday, Netanyahu wrote that while it remains in his “personal interest” to clear his name, he bears “broad public and more responsibility, with an understanding of the overall ramifications of these events.” He added that, amid current security challenges and diplomatic opportunities, he is committed to “heal the rifts, achieve national unity, and restore public trust in the state’s institutions.”

Herzog’s office confirmed receipt of the request, noting the president would “consider it with great care and responsibility.” Israeli law grants the head of state sole authority over pardons.

The appeal marks a significant shift for Netanyahu, who has long insisted the bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges would collapse in court. His letter contains no admission of guilt or indication of retirement from political life.

Opposition leaders swiftly condemned the move. Yair Lapid said a pardon “without an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse, and an immediate withdrawal from political life” is unacceptable. Yair Golan wrote that “only someone guilty asks for a pardon.”

Netanyahu’s trial, which began in May 2020 across three cases, is expected to continue for several years. There is no deadline for the president’s decision.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Israeli government approved a plan to facilitate the immigration of the remaining Bnei Menashe community from northeast India by 2030, aiming to reunite families already settled in the country.