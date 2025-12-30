Netanyahu calls talks with Trump in Florida “very productive”

After the talks, the two leaders held a press conference, describing the meeting as highly productive and noting strong alignment in their positions.

Netanyahu said the meeting was very, very productive. Their partnership allowed them to achieve great things. He said they discussed ideas, sometimes they have different views, but they work them through, and in most cases they look in the same direction.

He emphasized the role of the U.S. President in regional politics, praising Trump’s firm stance and support for Israel.

In response, Trump reaffirmed America’s commitment to its alliance with Israel.

PM Netanyahu at the Start of his Meeting with US President @realDonaldTrump: "We've never had a friend like President Trump in the White House. It's not even close. And I think you can judge that not only by the frequency of our meetings, but by the content and the intensity. pic.twitter.com/nARqsBiD5X — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 29, 2025

Earlier, US President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelenskyy in Florida and a phone call earlier on Sunday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as excellent.