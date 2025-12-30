EN
    Netanyahu calls talks with Trump in Florida “very productive”

    07:36, 30 December 2025

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a closed-door meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: x.com / @ IsraeliPM

    After the talks, the two leaders held a press conference, describing the meeting as highly productive and noting strong alignment in their positions.

    Netanyahu said the meeting was very, very productive. Their partnership allowed them to achieve great things. He said they discussed ideas, sometimes they have different views, but they work them through, and in most cases they look in the same direction.

    He emphasized the role of the U.S. President in regional politics, praising Trump’s firm stance and support for Israel.

    In response, Trump reaffirmed America’s commitment to its alliance with Israel.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelenskyy in Florida and a phone call earlier on Sunday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as excellent.

