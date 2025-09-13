Nepal’s ex-Chief Justice Karki takes helm as interim premier, polls in March

Soon after President Ramchandra Paudel administered Karki's oath of office, the jurist proposed dissolving the 275-seat parliament to allow for fresh elections.

Paudel quickly accepted the proposal and dissolved the 2022-elected parliament, the SetoPati news outlet reported.

The initial date for general elections has been set for March 5, more than six months from now.

This is in line with the demand from what is popularly referred to as the "Gen Z" protests, which forced change in the political scene of the Himalayan nation since violent protests began on Monday.

The interim administration’s main task is to hold fresh elections, as well as investigate the Gen Z protests and corruption and the assets of political leaders.

Karki is expected to pick her team of Cabinet over the weekend.

The push for an interim government followed deadly protests since Monday that left at least 51 people dead and hundreds of others injured, and forced the ouster of Prime Minister Oli’s elected administration.

The deceased include three Nepal police personnel, 21 protesters, 18 others, and nine prisoners, according to police.

