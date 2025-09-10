Prime minister resigns amid deadly protests in Nepal

In his resignation letter to President Ram Chandra Poudel on Tuesday, Oli wrote:

“In view of the adverse situation in the country, I have resigned effective today to facilitate the solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically in accordance with the constitution.”

The wave of unrest, described as the “Gen Z protest”, is Nepal’s most serious upheaval since 2008, when street movements brought down the monarchy. Initially triggered by the government’s decision to block social media platforms such as Facebook, X and YouTube, the protests quickly grew into a wider rejection of entrenched corruption and inequality.

Photo credit: NDTV

Despite the government reversing the ban, anger escalated, with demonstrators storming political leaders’ homes and torching parts of the Singha Durbar government complex. Eyewitnesses reported that several ministers had to be evacuated by military helicopters.

Protest leader Sudan Gurung hailed the resignation as a victory for youth activism, declaring on Instagram:

“The Nepal government has fallen, the youth have won the protest. The future is ours.”

Yet, violence on Monday, when security forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas into crowds, has hardened the demonstrators’ demands. At least 19 were killed in the bloodiest clashes in a decade, prompting Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and two other cabinet members to resign before Oli stepped down.

Photo credit: The Katmandu Post

Calls for calm as unrest continues

President Poudel, the ceremonial head of state, appealed for restraint.

“I urge all sides to engage in discussions to find a peaceful resolution and stop further escalation,” he said in an address.

Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel also called for dialogue, warning that continued unrest risked “further loss of lives and property.” Nevertheless, demonstrators issued a list of “non-negotiable demands,” including the dissolution of parliament, suspension of officials who ordered the crackdown, and fresh elections.

Organiser Baniya said: “We now have more of a duty to live up to the expectations of our friends who were murdered by the state. We need to topple this government, we demand mass resignation and we want them out. This is our country.”

The violence spread beyond government offices. Crowds attacked former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, as well as Foreign Minister Arzu Rana and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, before soldiers intervened. The headquarters of Kantipur Media Group, the country’s largest publisher, was also set on fire. Reporters Without Borders urged demonstrators not to target journalists.

Photo credit: NDTV

Underlying the unrest are long-standing frustrations. With youth unemployment around 20 percent, according to the World Bank, more than 2,000 young Nepalis leave daily to work in Gulf states, South Korea, or Malaysia. Despite a per capita income of less than $1,400, the families of political elites continue to enjoy privileges, fuelling perceptions of corruption.

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, also a popular rapper, voiced support for the movement, writing:

“Tomorrow, in this spontaneous rally, no party, leader, worker, lawmaker, or activist will use it for their own interest. I give my full support.”

The capital’s airport remains open, though some flights were cancelled due to smoke from fires. With protesters vowing to continue “indefinitely,” Oli’s resignation has not ended the crisis but rather marked a turning point in Nepal’s turbulent political transition.

