Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa summits Everest for record 32nd time

His expedition agency, 14 Peak Expedition, and tourism officials overseeing expeditions from the Everest Base Camp, confirmed Kami Rita reached the summit at 10.12 am local time (0427GMT).

A report submitted to the Everest Base Camp field office of Nepal’s Department of Tourism by Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, director of 14 Peaks Expedition, said the 56-year-old mountaineer, reached the summit leading an international expedition team.

“Kami Dai climbed again,” said Khim Lal Gautam, coordinator of the Everest Base Camp field office, “He’s now descending to the base camp together with his team.”

The achievement has bolstered the world record of the soft-spoken but strong sherpa guide. Many sherpas say his achievement has inspired other guides at a time when the climbing industry is facing a shortage of experienced climbing guides, citing increased risks in the mountains due to increased temperatures, lack of reliable job opportunities and social security.

Pas Dawa Sherpa was chasing Kami Rita’s record. But he has not climbed in recent years.

Kami Rita was born in the village of Thame in Solukhumbu district on Jan. 17, 1970. He followed his father who used to work in Everest as a Sirdar, the head Sherpa.

He first summited Mount Everest in 1994 at the age of 24. He has since been returning to the mountain nearly every year, dedicating his life to high-altitude guiding and supporting the safety and success of climbers from around the world.

He was blocked from going to the mountain only when the expeditions were cancelled due to mountain disasters – avalanches and snowstorms, or the coronavirus pandemic.

Kami Rita has held the world record for the highest number of individual Everest ascents since May 2018, consistently redefining the limits of human endurance, resilience and professionalism in mountaineering.

His latest summit follows his 31st ascent, achieved May 27, 2025, further solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest mountaineers in history.

Before heading to the Everest Base Camp. Kami Rita told Anadolu he was returning to the mountains as part of his job, but not to create any world record or prestige.

“Taking clients to the summit is my duty. I’m doing that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lhakpa Sherpa, a Nepalese woman climber, scaled Mount Everest for the 11th time. According to Gautam, Lhakpa stood atop Everest at 9:30 am local time.

More than 70 climbers are heading to the summit planning to reach there today.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the American climber completes the record free solo climb of Taipei 101.