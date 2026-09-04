Nepal–China flood disaster death toll climbs to 1,280

Scientists believe a glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung triggered the disaster.

1,252 bodies were recovered and thousands went missing in Nepal, while Tibet confirmed 21 fatalities and 541 missing.

Rescue operations are underway. Helicopters and zip lines are deployed to reach remote villages. Bulldozers are clearing tunnels at hydropower plants where workers may still be trapped.

The UNDP estimates 2.2 million tons of debris left behind by the devastating mudslides.

About 20,000 homes need rebuilding, including 7,500 fully destroyed. Authorities plan to relocate communities to safer areas.

Families gather daily outside hospitals and DNA testing facilities in Kathmandu, waiting for news. Forensic teams struggle to identify decomposed bodies, relying on tattoos and jewelry.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Balendra Shah pledged continued search operations alongside rehabilitation and rebuilding.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal stated Nepal has filed a formal climate compensation claim to international partners, citing the responsibility of major greenhouse gas emitters.

As of 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, 4,875 people remained missing. The death toll from a devastating mudslide in Nepal on August 26 has risen to 1,252.