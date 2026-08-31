Nepal flood death toll rises to 788, police say
01:17, 31 August 2026
The death toll from severe flooding in northern Nepal on Wednesday has risen to 788, according to the country’s police, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.
“A total of 788 bodies have been recovered, and 2,752 people have been injured or rescued,” police said in their latest report.
Rescue and recovery operations are continuing as authorities assess the impact of the flooding and work to assist those affected.
Earlier, Qazinform reported ADB approved a $5 million emergency grant for Nepal flood relief.