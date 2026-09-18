Nepal flood death toll reaches 1,410, 6,145 still missing
The death toll from devastating August 26 flood in Nepal has reached 1,410, while 6,145 people remain missing, according to the latest update from Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Authorities said 587 foreign nationals are among those unaccounted for.
Rescue teams have so far rescued 13,756 people, while 9,820 people have received medical treatment. A total of 344 patients remain hospitalized.
A massive flood struck northern Nepal in late August. The disaster was caused by an avalanche near the Chinese border, about 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A torrent of rock and debris traveled more than 70 kilometers along a riverbed at tremendous speed, destroying communities and inundating a large area.