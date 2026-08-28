Nepal flood death toll nears 500 as search and rescue operations continue

According to a statement from the Nepal Police, authorities have recovered 469 bodies so far, while 1,545 people have been rescued.

Relief and search operations remain underway in areas affected by the flooding, the statement said.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported that 977 people remained out of contact as of 10 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Earlier, Qazinform reported two Kazakh women were listed as missing following the devastating floods and landslides near the border between Nepal and China.