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    Nepal flood death toll nears 500 as search and rescue operations continue

    16:14, 28 August 2026

    The death toll from Wednesday’s flash flood in Nepal has risen to 469, with search and rescue teams continuing operations across the affected regions, Nepal Police said Friday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    Nepal flood death toll nears 500 as search and rescue operations continue
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    According to a statement from the Nepal Police, authorities have recovered 469 bodies so far, while 1,545 people have been rescued.

    Relief and search operations remain underway in areas affected by the flooding, the statement said.

    Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported that 977 people remained out of contact as of 10 p.m. local time on Thursday.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported two Kazakh women were listed as missing following the devastating floods and landslides near the border between Nepal and China. 

     

    World News Flooding Nepal Natural disasters Incidents
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