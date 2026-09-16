EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Nepal flood death toll hits 1,400, over 6,000 missing

    22:27, 16 September 2026

    The death toll from the devastating August 26 flood in Nepal has reached 1,403, the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported, according to TASS.

    Nepal
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the latest figures, 6,150 people remain missing, including more than 600 foreign nationals. Eleven Russians are on the Russian Embassy’s list of missing persons.

    Rescuers continue to clear debris and flooded areas. More than 13,700 people have been rescued in recent weeks.

    A massive flood struck northern Nepal in late August. The disaster was caused by an avalanche near the Chinese border, about 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A torrent of rock and debris traveled more than 70 kilometers along a riverbed at tremendous speed, destroying communities and inundating a large area.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said that a search is ongoing for three Kazakh female tourists missing in Nepal after flooding.

    World News Nepal Asia China Natural disasters
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All