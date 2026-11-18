The findings are based on a nationwide survey conducted by the Ministry of Data and Statistics in May 2026, covering approximately 34,000 people aged 13 and above. The survey is conducted every two years.

According to the report, 67.8% of respondents said they considered cohabitation without marriage acceptable, marking a 0.4-percentage-point increase from the previous survey conducted two years ago.

Support for unmarried couples living together has steadily grown since 2012 (45.9%).

The trend is particularly popular among younger generations, with more than 80% of respondents in their 20s and 30s expressing support for cohabitation without marriage.

The survey also found growing acceptance of having children outside marriage. Some 38.1% of respondents said they considered it acceptable, up 0.9 percentage points from the previous survey. This figure has also increased steadily from 22.4% in 2012.

At the same time, the proportion of South Koreans who believe marriage is essential rose to 55%, compared with 52.5% recorded two years earlier.

When asked about the reasons they might choose not to marry, respondents most frequently cited financial constraints, with 29% identifying insufficient funds as the main obstacle.

Earlier, it was reported that Norway had proposed gradually raising the state pension age from 2029, linking retirement thresholds to increasing life expectancy.