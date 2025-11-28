Kazakhstan's gross agricultural product grows by 1.5 times over 6 years

He said in recent years, comprehensive efforts were taken nationwide to improve the rural living standards.

In 2022, Kazakhstan adopted a comprehensive plan to increase household incomes. This year, the Government approved a regional development concept for the next five years.

Since 2021, 864 healthcare facilities providing primary medical care to rural populations have been built. In addition, 388 new schools have been opened. Last year, about 2,000 rural schools were provided with high-quality internet access.

The President emphasized the potential of the villages is improving year by year. The number of rural settlements with a high level of self-sufficiency has increased. The gross agricultural product over six years has grown more than 1.5 times, reaching 8.3 trillion tenge. This year, the Government allocated 1 trillion tenge to support farmers. Only a few countries in the world provide such significant assistance to farmers.

Earlier, he said 84% of rural residents trust their governors.