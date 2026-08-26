Nearly 390,000 obtain jobs in Kazakhstan since Jan

According to the Labor and Social Protection Ministry, since the beginning of the year, 293,241 people secured stable positions, making up the majority of new hires.

Permanent employment ensures a steady income and access to labor and social guarantees under the law.

Development of digital employment services, including e-Labor Exchange and cooperation with employers, has improved job matching between candidates and vacancies.

Besides, ongoing professional education and employment support programs help citizens gain in-demand skills and increase competitiveness in the labor market.

Earlier Qazinform reported, formal employment in Kazakhstan grows by nearly 150,000.