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    Nearly 390,000 obtain jobs in Kazakhstan since Jan

    11:08, 26 August 2026

    As of August 1, 2026, 388,512 people have been employed in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Nearly 390,000 obtain jobs in Kazakhstan since Jan
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    According to the Labor and Social Protection Ministry, since the beginning of the year, 293,241 people secured stable positions, making up the majority of new hires.

    Permanent employment ensures a steady income and access to labor and social guarantees under the law.

    Development of digital employment services, including e-Labor Exchange and cooperation with employers, has improved job matching between candidates and vacancies.

    Besides, ongoing professional education and employment support programs help citizens gain in-demand skills and increase competitiveness in the labor market.

    Earlier Qazinform reported, formal employment in Kazakhstan grows by nearly 150,000.

    Employment Kazakhstan Society Economy Unemployment
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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