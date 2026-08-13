Formal employment in Kazakhstan grows by nearly 150,000

The number of employed people in Kazakhstan reached 9.392 million, while the number of employees rose by nearly 150,000 over the year to 7.290 million. At the same time, the number of independent workers and those in less stable forms of employment declined, indicating a gradual shift toward formal employment with full social benefits.

As of August 1, 388,512 people had found jobs with the support of the Government and employers, including 298,904 who secured permanent positions.

Employment support measures include the Electronic Labor Exchange, vocational training programs, subsidized jobs and cooperation with employers, helping to better match labor supply with demand and expand access to formal employment.

According to the ministry, further efforts will focus on maintaining labor market stability, developing new forms of employment, improving workforce skills, and boosting labor productivity. It noted that persistently low unemployment and rising formal employment are strengthening the labor market and creating conditions for further income growth and sustainable economic development.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 250,000 people had found jobs in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2026, including more than 96,000 who secured permanent positions.