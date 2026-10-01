Nearly 2.9 mln people aged 60 and over live in Kazakhstan

Of the total senior population 1,163,270 are men and 1,760,202 are women.

Most people aged above 60 years old and above live in Almaty with 328,385, followed by Turkistan region with 216,544, Karaganda region with 212,487, Almaty region with 203,499 and Astana with 171,138.

A total of 1,894,268 people aged 60 and over live in urban areas, while 1,029,204 reside in rural communities.

Kazakhstan is home to 1,323 people aged 100 and above.

In the second quarter of 2026, 465,302 people aged 60 and over were employed. In 2025, the number of pension recipients reached 2,415,095.

Earlier reports highlighted where the oldest Kazakhstanis live.