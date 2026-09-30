44 centenarians: Where the oldest Kazakhstanis live

Every year Kazakhstan celebrates Senior Citizen Day on October 1. On this day, the country marks the older generation's contribution to national development and the wisdom and life experience they pass on, says Government for Citizens State Corporation.

Among Kazakhstan's retirees are 44 people who have already celebrated their 100th birthdays. They have seen cities change, new generations grow, and events become history.

The oldest is a 106-year-old woman living in Shymkent with a close-knit family.

In Almaty lives a 104-year-old World War II veteran — a scientist, doctor of biological sciences, professor and academician, and the oldest male pensioner in the country.

More than 2.4 million people currently receive pension payments in Kazakhstan — 64% women and 36% men.

Qazinform previously reported that a survey showed that most Kazakhstanis note better living conditions over the past three years.