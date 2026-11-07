DR Congo Ebola cases rise to 10,668, death toll nears 5,200
08:32, 7 November 2026
The latest data, released by the ministry on Friday, cover the period through November 3. The reported fatalities represent a case fatality rate of 48.7 percent.
Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), previously warned that continued transmission in DR Congo poses a threat to neighbouring countries.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a UK citizen tested positive for Ebola.