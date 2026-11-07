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    DR Congo Ebola cases rise to 10,668, death toll nears 5,200

    08:32, 7 November 2026

    The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has climbed to 5,198, with the total number of confirmed cases reaching 10,668, according to the country's Ministry of Health, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.

    DR Congo Ebola cases rise to 10,668, death toll nears 5,200
    Photo credit: WAM

    The latest data, released by the ministry on Friday, cover the period through November 3. The reported fatalities represent a case fatality rate of 48.7 percent.

    Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), previously warned that continued transmission in DR Congo poses a threat to neighbouring countries.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a UK citizen tested positive for Ebola

    World News DR Congo Ebola Healthcare Africa
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