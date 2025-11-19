Nearly 2,800 measles cases recorded in Kazakhstan since start of 2025

In the first 10 months, 2,798 cases of measles were registered in Kazakhstan. Compared to the same period last year, this represents a 10.1-fold decline, Beisenova said at a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

No fatal cases have been recorded, she added.

It should be noted that the majority of cases occur among the unvaccinated - about 80% of all cases. Of the 2,225 unvaccinated individuals: 49% are those who were not vaccinated due to refusal, more than 21% due to medical exemptions, and 29% because they have not yet reached the vaccination age, said the Kazakh chief medical office.

Beisenova reminded that since 2023, parents in Kazakhstan have the option to vaccinate their children against measles starting at 6 months of age, provided they give consent.

