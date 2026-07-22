Nearly 250,000 Kazakhstanis find jobs since start of year

As of July 1, a total of 249,598 people had found jobs, including 96,415 who secured permanent positions. The number of people placed in permanent employment rose by more than 30,000 from a year earlier, with nearly two-thirds of all those employed now holding permanent jobs.

The ministry said the labor market continues to shift toward long-term employment. The number of people placed in temporary jobs fell to 76,953 from 115,960 a year earlier, reflecting a move toward more stable forms of employment.

It attributed the growth in permanent employment to closer cooperation with employers, expanded digital services on the Electronic Labor Exchange platform, vocational training programs and other employment support measures tailored to labor market demand.

Kazakhstan's employed population reached 9.392 million in the first quarter of 2026, with the number of salaried workers rising by nearly 150,000 from a year earlier. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.5%, while youth unemployment stood at 3%.

The ministry added it will continue to focus on creating high-quality jobs, improving labor productivity and developing workers' skills to expand access to stable, formal and well-paid employment.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Economy announced that real salaries in Kazakhstan had increased by 41% over nine years.