Media quoted the Interior Ministry as saying that of the just over 28,000 people who arrived in Spain by sea between January and the end of October this year, more than 13,000 arrived in the Canary Islands.

The Maritime Rescue Service said it had assisted 1,324 migrants aboard 14 dinghies, most of whom arrived on the island of El Hierro.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Spain’s nationwide general strike on November 11 drew widespread participation across several regions, with workers demanding affordable housing, higher wages and action to curb rising living costs.