The Confederation of Tenants’ Unions estimated that around four million workers had joined the walkout by early afternoon. The organization expected participation to exceed five million by the end of the day, although the figures have not been independently verified.

STREETS OF CHAOS: Spain Brought to Its Knees as millions RIOT Spain shuddered to a standstill today as millions of furious workers protested, launching a nationwide uprising against rents and property prices. Madrid became a sea of rage — at least 120,000 demonstrators surging through the capital's streets, according to authorities. Barcelona erupted too, with organizers claiming a staggering 400,000 turnout. The country is now staring down a full-blown revolt. — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) November 11, 2026

The scale of the strike varied significantly across the country. According to the General Union of Workers (UGT)⁠, participation exceeded 80% in Catalonia and Andalusia. In Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura, the figure stood at around 41%.

The strike affected major industries, including automotive manufacturing, petrochemicals, logistics, waste collection and transport.

Barcelona (Nov. 11) — Antifa and far-left extremists started fires on the streets as the riots spread to Spain. https://t.co/5Zu9yYpYD8 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2026

In logistics centers around Illescas and Guadalajara, participation reached 75%, the unions reported. UGT and CCOO also estimated that electricity consumption fell by more than 10%.

The 24-hour strike was organized by major labor unions, including UGT and CCOO, alongside tenants’ organizations.

According to CCOO⁠, the protesters demanded higher salaries, affordable housing and stronger public services. Organizers argued that rising living costs were putting increasing pressure on workers.

Meanwhile, demonstrations in Barcelona were followed by violent incidents.

Catalonia’s President Salvador Illa condemned the violence and vandalism, stressing that those responsible did not represent peaceful demonstrators.

In a statement on X⁠, Illa expressed support for the Mossos d’Esquadra and other security forces working to restore order.

“The protest is legitimate, violence is not,” he said.

UGT and CCOO also accused police of using disproportionate force against demonstrators in Madrid. The unions said their legal teams would examine footage of officers using pepper spray.

La Policía Nacional corta la manifestación en dos antes de que llegue al final de su recorrido en Plaza España. Se preparan para cargar y cargan las pistolas de fogueo. Incomprensible el dispositivo policial. https://t.co/1HfanyizGE — alemvelasco_ (@alemvelasco_) November 11, 2026

The organizations called for further action on housing affordability, wage growth and workers’ rights.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported⁠ that around 550,000 people took part in protests across France on October 17.