Nearly 1mln people in Almaty engage in sports regularly

Compared with 2024, the share of residents who regularly engage in sports increased from 40% to 42%, reaching 955,000 people, including 325,000 children. As a result, the city met the target set by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Darkhan Nurkhanuly said.

Since the beginning of 2025, Almaty has hosted more than 3,000 sporting events, with total participation exceeding 380,000 people, reflecting strong public interest in an active lifestyle.

The city also hosted 35 major international sporting events over the year, including the Almaty Marathon, the ATP 250 Almaty Open, the WTT Contender, the World Chess Championship, and the Asian Judo Cup.

In 2025, the city launched its first-ever student league, bringing together 35 universities, 108 teams, and around 1,500 students. The competitions cover football, volleyball, and basketball, with athletics added to the program this year.

Photo credit: Regional Communications Service of Almaty

“The Balalar Futbol Ligasy (the Children Football League), which has been operating since 2023, continues to expand. Today, the league brings together 320 teams and more than 8,000 children aged 7 to 15. It has become the main platform for identifying promising young footballers for the city’s sports schools and academies,” Nurkhanuly said.

The past year also strengthened Almaty’s international profile. Football club Kairat reached the UEFA Champions League group stage, while futsal club Kairat advanced to the quarterfinals. The Central Stadium of Almaty hosted Champions League matches as well as concerts by world-renowned artists.

Since November last year, Almaty has been implementing the social Sport — Dostyk Alany (Sport is a place for friendship) project. More than 86 events were held across all districts of the city over two months, reaching around 7,500 residents.

