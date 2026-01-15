6 Almaty athletes to represent Kazakhstan at 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Darkhan Nurkhanuly, head of Almaty’s Sports Department, said that six of the 35 Kazakh athletes selected for the 2026 Winter Olympics represent Almaty.

“As of today, Almaty has secured six Olympic quotas for the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in Italy from February 6 till 22,” Nurkhanuly said at a briefing at the Regional Communications Service.

Athletes from Almaty competing at the upcoming event include figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, speed skater Yevgeniy Koshkin, and alpine skiers Alexandra Skorokhodova and Rostislav Khokhlov.

Two more Almaty athletes, ski jumpers Ilya Mizernykh and Danil Vasilyev, are also in contention for Olympic quotas, with official confirmation of their participation expected on January 22.

