Nearly 190,000 to graduate from universities in Kazakhstan

There are 122 higher educational establishments in Kazakhstan, including 12 national, 30 state, one autonomous educational organization, one international, and 52 private universities.

658,000 are pursuing Bachelor’s degree, almost 40,000 Master’s degree, some 9,000 Doctoral studies, and over 16,000 are undergoing internship and residency programs.

The number of foreign students exceeded 35,000.

32 foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan through branches, strategic partnerships, and Lu Ban workshops.

These programs enroll about 12,000 students, including 700 international students.

The summer exam session is currently underway. Final assessments will conclude by June 20.

Diplomas will be awarded by July 10.

Earlier, the Minister announced the Government will allocate 89,457 state scholarship grants for the upcoming 2026–2027 academic year.