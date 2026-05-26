Kazakhstan to provide 90,000 scholarship grants

Of which 75,371 scholarships will be awarded for Bachelor’s programs, 11,007 for Master’s programs and 3,079 for Doctoral programs.

The Minister emphasized grants are aligned with Kazakhstan’s projected economic needs through 2030.

According to the forecast, Kazakhstan will require more than 883,000 specialists, including 530,000 engineers, 185,000 teachers and 168,000 professionals in other sectors.

He highlighted that priority is given to engineering, IT, and agricultural specialties, up to 60% of grants, while 21% of grants will be allocated for pedagogical training.

He reminded, the Deputy Prime Minister Aida Balayeva tasked to conduct a nationwide survey across 73,000 enterprises to analyze workforce shortages, taking into account age demographics.

Earlier, the Enlightenment Minister announced TUMO Astana will hold free practical courses in generative AI, robotics, programming, animation, and graphic design for teenagers aged 12–18. Currently, 1,100 children are enrolled, with another 800 expected this summer.