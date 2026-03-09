Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid Middle East tensions

From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 through 18:00 (GMT+4) on March 8, a total of 1,899 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan.

Among those evacuated were 538 citizens of China, 314 citizens of Azerbaijan, 290 - Russia, 173 - Tajikistan, 123 - Pakistan, 57 - Oman, 44 - Italy, 32 - Indonesia, 26 - Iran, 26 - Spain, 18 - Saudi Arabia, 17 - Japan, 16 - France, 14 - Germany, 13 - Georgia, 12 - Uzbekistan. In addition, there are 10 citizens of Bulgaria, 10 of Congo, 10 of Nigeria, 8 of Brazil, 8 - United Kingdom, 8 - Kazakhstan, 7 - Belarus, 6 citizens of the United Arab Emirates, 6 citizens of Slovakia, and 6 citizens of Canada. The list includes citizens of Serbia, Afghanistan, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic (5 people from each), Bahrain, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Türkiye, Hungary, Belgium, Bangladesh, and Kuwait (4 from each).

The list also includes citizens of Qatar, Mexico, the Philippines, Finland, Romania, Croatia (3 people from each), citizens of Nepal, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Sudan, India, and Cyprus (2 people from each). Citizens of United States, Poland, Australia, Tunisia, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Myanmar, Maldives, Cuba, South Africa, Sweden, Germany, and the Vatican (1 person from each) were evacuated from Iran through the Azerbaijani border.

Earlier, Qazinform reported around 1,800 Kazakhstanis were returned home from Middle East countries overnight.