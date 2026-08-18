Nearly 1,600 aftershocks hit Indonesia following deadly earthquake

Late on Monday, the death toll rose from 54 to 68, said Berton SP Panjaitan, an official at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), adding that more than 200 people have been injured.

Thousands were evacuated following the country’s deadliest disaster since a 2022 earthquake killed hundreds in West Java. Many people are sheltering outdoors in tents and are afraid to return home due to the risk of aftershocks.

The Saturday quake has cast a grim shadow over Indonesia’s Independence Day celebrations, and residents of East Nusa Tenggara province have been rattled by nearly 1,600 aftershocks in the province as of Monday, Panjaitan said.

The country’s geophysics agency reported a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in the region Monday morning.

The quake also triggered landslides and blocked roads across Indonesia’s southernmost province, including the districts of Sikka and Manggarai.

Authorities have readied aircraft to deliver aid, including food and tents, Panjaitan said. BNPB has previously reported that around 500 homes were damaged.

Earlier, it was reported on August 15 that a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island.