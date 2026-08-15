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    Two dead after powerful M7.7 earthquake hits Indonesia

    09:05, 15 August 2026

    At least two people died after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off Indonesia's Flores Island, an official at the National Disaster Management Agency said Saturday, as authorities warned of possible aftershocks, Qazinform News Agency cited Xinhua.

    Rescuers conducting search and rescue operations after an earthquake, on Flores Island, Indonesia, on Aug. 15, 2026.
    Photo source: Basarnas/Handout via Xinhua

    Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency urged residents to remain vigilant against aftershocks following the powerful quake, which was centered near Mbay in Nagekeo Regency. A tsunami warning issued after the quake was later lifted.

    Strong tremors were felt in several areas. Many panicked residents rushed into the streets for safe shelter, local media reported.

    Rescue teams are continuing to assess damage and casualties in affected areas across Flores Island, with further details expected as emergency operations continue.

    Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin, making it prone to frequent earthquakes.

    Earlier, the death toll from a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia rose to 241 on Wednesday.

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    World News Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents Indonesia Asia Southeast Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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