Nearly 11,000 Kazakh tourists visited Tajikistan in Q1 2026

According to the Statistics Agency of the Republic of Tajikistan, a total of 439,400 people entered the country for various purposes in the reporting period. Of these, 371,300 were classified as tourists under the World Tourism Organization methodology - a 20.9% rise year-on-year.

The majority of foreign arrivals - 406,600, or 92.5% – came from CIS countries. Uzbekistan led the way with 247,100 visitors, followed by Russia (104,700), Kyrgyzstan (40,000), Kazakhstan (10,700), and Turkmenistan (1,900). Tajikistan also welcomed 27,100 tourists from non-CIS states.

Along with the growing tourist flow, the country's infrastructure continues to expand. 191 travel companies, 216 hotels, 53 hostels, 57 sanatoriums, 4 children's sanatoriums and camps, 6 health and wellness centers, 8 rest homes, and 5 tourist and recreational centers are operating across the country.

The tourism sector employed an average of 3,821 people during the quarter, while revenue from services reached 72.7 million somoni.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan may launch aerotaxi service between Alatau and Almaty in 2027.