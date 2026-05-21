Kazakhstan may launch aerotaxi service between Alatau and Almaty in 2027

He said full testing of aerotaxis is scheduled for 2026.

The Transport Ministry prepared temporary regulations for trial flights and already issued permits for test launches.

Authorities and experts are studying potential routes, wind influence, safe flight altitudes, and terrain specifics.

Routes to Almaty Airport, Almaty railway station, Konayev, and the Kapshagai reservoir are under consideration.

Safety factors such as aeromagnetic zones and high-voltage lines are being carefully assessed.

Leading aerotaxi companies from China and the United States are currently at the forefront of the industry and Kazakhstan has already attracted experts from these countries for the joint development of the project.

The project will be financed by private investors and Kazakh companies, not the state budget.

Aerotaxis are expected to carry both passengers and cargo.

Recall that, first air taxi tests began in Alatau City on May 19.