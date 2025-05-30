14 injured in gasoline station explosion in Atyrau region

According to the regional Emergencies Department, the explosion was followed by a fire, which then spread to three nearby single-story buildings, the gas station itself, and a two-story building located behind it.

Emergency response teams including 60 personnel and 10 units of equipment from the Department of Emergencies and the Firefighting Service promptly arrived at the accident site.

“Fire and rescue units continue to extinguish the fire and cool down the gas tanker. Efforts are underway to localize the fire sources and evacuate people from the danger zone,” reported the regional emergencies department.

Governor of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov held an emergency meeting of the operational headquarters in response to the fire and explosion at the gas station. He tasked the Department of Emergencies to fully coordinate the actions at the scene, to take measures to localize the fire and minimize its consequences, and guarantee the safety of the population within the affected area.

The regional Healthcare Department says that all 14 people injured in the explosion were immediately brought to the Zhylyoi District Central Hospital.

“Currently, the lives of the injured are not in danger. Following an initial examination and diagnostics, 10 patients were hospitalized, another four are under outpatient observation. The condition of all injured is estimated as stable, and there are no critically ill patients in intensive care unit,” a statement from the healthcare department reads.

Among hospitalized patients:

• Seven individuals are in a moderate condition,

• Three patients are in stable condition, with no signs of life-threatening complications.

By order of Governor of Atyrau region, medical personnel from Atyrau, including a team from the burn center, were dispatched to the Zhylyoi District Central Hospital.

In connection with the explosion at the gas station, the District Police Department has launched a criminal case. Investigative actions are underway.