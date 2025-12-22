Nearly 100 investment projects set to be implemented in Kyzylorda within next 3 years

According to Nalibayev, as part of efforts to diversify the economy, 98 investment projects worth a total of 2.8 trillion tenge are planned for implementation over the next three years, which will create more than 12,000 new jobs.

This year alone, 27 investment projects worth over 300 billion tenge have already been launched. In July, the fully automated Kyzylorda Saz-M brick plant, costing 5 billion tenge, was opened. The plant produces 90 million bricks per year, meeting 90% of local construction demand. In addition, a production complex for bakery, confectionery, and pasta products operated by Kyzylorda Nan has been commissioned. The total cost of the complex is 5.6 billion tenge, the governor said at a briefing at the Central Communications Service in Astana.

In addition, construction has begun on 14 major projects in the region with a total value of 753.3 billion tenge.

In May, by the government decree, the Korkyt Ata special economic zone with an area of 550 hectares was established in Kyzylorda. Negotiations are underway with domestic and foreign investors on the placement of production facilities. The zone will support 18 types of economic activities aligned with the region’s industrial and logistics potential. Work has already begun to provide engineering infrastructure, added Nalibayev.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kyzylorda region's gross regional product exceeds 3 trillion tenge.