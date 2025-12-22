EN
    Kyzylorda region gross regional product exceeds 3 trillion tenge

    12:50, 22 December 2025

    Governor of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev reported on the socioeconomic development of the region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kyzylorda region gross regional product exceeds 3 trillion tenge
    Photo credit: Central Communications Service

    He said for the past 11 months, the region recorded a growth of all key macroeconomic indicators.

    The gross regional product reached 3 trillion 100 billion tenge. It is planned to increase its volume up to 3 trillion 700 billion tenge, 6.5% up. The budget of the region made 851 billion 300 million tenge, that is 246% more compared to 2021. Noteworthy, 56% of the budget, or 477.6 billion tenge, is channeled for the social sector. This year the budget hit 207 billion tenge that is 4.4 times more against 2021 with 47 billion tenge, the governor told a briefing.

    He stressed the region saved 108 billion tenge thanks to a comprehensive analysis of the social sector since 2022 aimed at optimizing budget expenditures.

    Besides, another 20.1 billion tenge was saved through the preparation of design and estimate documentation by sponsors, and the construction of additional buildings at schools.

    Earlier he said, Kyzylorda region to attract over 750bn tenge in investments.

    Kyzylorda region Akimat Economy Industry Regions Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
