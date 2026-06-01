Nearly 1 mln passengers take Astana’s new LRT in first weeks

Its daily ridership hit 65,000–75,000 people.

Kassymbek noted the figures show strong demand for the new rail system among residents and visitors.

He expressed gratitude to passengers for their trust and responsible use of the infrastructure.

He said construction has begun on the second phase of the LRT, extending toward Kosshy.

The project aims to further strengthen Astana’s transport infrastructure.

To note, it is Kazakhstan’s first light rail system with driverless trains, face ID payment system.

The new transport line connects the international airport with Nurly Zhol railway station, passing through major residential districts, the administrative center and key sports facilities of the capital. The route includes 18 stations, among them Baiterek, Astana Arena, the National Museum and the House of Ministries.