NCOC faces enforcement of ₸2.3 trillion environmental fine

According to the Atyrau Region Ecology Department, the case has been transferred to state bailiffs.

Head of the Atyrau Region Ecology Department, Askar Zhussipov, said that seven administrative cases were filed against NCOC last year, with total fines amounting to 2.3 trillion tenge. All court proceedings have now been completed.

"All actions by the department have been ruled lawful. In the first half of this year, fines amounting to 1.5 billion tenge from six of the seven administrative cases were transferred to the local budget," Askar Zhussipov stated.

The regional chief ecologist said that enforcement proceedings for compulsory collection have been launched for the remaining case concerning the 2.3 trillion tenge fine.

"The enforcement period is two months. The materials were submitted to the justice department for compulsory collection on July 20. State bailiffs have opened enforcement proceedings based on the writ of execution. According to the information available, a seizure order has been placed on NCOC's assets," Zhussipov said.

NCOC previously declared its disagreement with the fine and has appealed to international arbitration, while the Kazakh side stressed that the court ruling has entered into force and is subject to mandatory enforcement.

It is worth noting that the lawsuit for excess sulfur storage was filed by Kazakhstan's Ecology Ministry in 2023.

Earlier, Deputy Justice Minister of Kazakhstan Daniel Vaisov announced that if the companies fail to obey the court's ruling, authorities will launch enforcement actions and use mandatory debt collection.