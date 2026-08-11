NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute to the longtime player and coach.

In a statement issued Monday on X, Silver described Nelson as a revolutionary figure who transformed NBA basketball through his “fearlessness, ingenuity and deep conviction.”

Nelson spent nearly 50 years in the NBA, winning five championships as a player with the Boston Celtics before building one of the most successful and pioneering coaching careers in league history.

Silver also highlighted Nelson’s distinctive personality and lasting influence on the sport, saying his impact would continue to be felt for generations.

I send my deepest condolences to Don’s family and many friends throughout our league, Silver said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, had died at the age of 59.