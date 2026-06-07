3-time NBA champion and Bulls broadcaster Stacey King dies

The team did not release any details of his death.

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

King won three consecutive NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls from 1991 to 1993. During his NBA career, he also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks.

King was selected by the Bulls in the 1989 NBA draft with the sixth pick.

Stacey King was also a member of the Bulls’ broadcasting team as a color commentator for more than two decades.

Earlier, it was reported that Bernadette Chirac, widow of the former French president Jacques Chirac, died at the age of 93.