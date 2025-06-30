EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Nazym Kyzaibay secures 1st win at World Boxing Cup stage in Astana

    16:08, 30 June 2025

    The World Boxing Cup stage kicked off in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The first Kazakh athlete to step into the ring was Nazym Kyzaibay (48 kg), Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Nazym Kyzaibay secures 1st win at World Boxing Cup stage in Astana
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Tokyo 2024 Olympic bronze medalist is representing Kazakhstan in the 48 kg weight category.

    In the Round of 16, Kyzaibay defeated Priyanka Dhillon of Canada, propelling to the quarterfinals.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s boxing team was announced for the home stage of the World Cup.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Astana Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All