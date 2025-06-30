Nazym Kyzaibay secures 1st win at World Boxing Cup stage in Astana
16:08, 30 June 2025
The World Boxing Cup stage kicked off in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The first Kazakh athlete to step into the ring was Nazym Kyzaibay (48 kg), Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Tokyo 2024 Olympic bronze medalist is representing Kazakhstan in the 48 kg weight category.
In the Round of 16, Kyzaibay defeated Priyanka Dhillon of Canada, propelling to the quarterfinals.
