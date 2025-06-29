Kazakhstan’s roster for World Boxing Cup stage revealed

Men’s team includes Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50 kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg), Serik Temirzhanov (60 kg). Yertugan Zeynullinov (65 kg), Ablaikhan Zhussupov (70 kg), Sabirzhan Akkalykov (75 kg), Nurbek Oralbay (80 kg), Bekzad Nurdauletov (85 kg), Sagyndyk Togambay (90 kg), and Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg).

Women’s team consists of Nazym Kyzaibay (48 kg), Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Anel Sakysh (54 kg), Aidana Zabynbekova (57 kg), Victoria Gracheva (60 kg), Aida Abikeeva (65 kg), Natalya Bogdanova (70 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (75 kg), Gulsaya Yerzhan (80 kg), and Yeldana Talipova (+80 kg).

The venue for the tournament will be the Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani boxer Daniyal Sabit has claimed a victory at the EindhovenBoxCup event in the Netherlands.