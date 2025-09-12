EN
    Nazym Kyzaibay advances to World Boxing Championships semis

    18:55, 12 September 2025

    Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay secured victory in her quarterfinal bout at the ongoing World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    She stepped into the ring against Ukraine’s Anna Okhota. The Kazakh boxer took control from the first round, and her dominance in the ring led to a unanimous decision by the judges.

    Thus, Nazym Kyzaibay propelled to the semifinals of the tournament.

    As reported earlier, two Kazakh boxers have stormed into the semifinals of the World Boxing Championships.

