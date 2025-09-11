2 Kazakh boxers storm into World Boxing Championships semis

Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yi-Xuan Guo, with the bout ending in a unanimous decision by the judges. The win guarantees Balkibekova a medal in the women’s 51 kg weight class.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Another Kazakh athlete Aida Abikeyeva stunned Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Türkiye, propelling to the semifinals of the tournament. Abikeyeva took the first round and went on to dominate the second, ultimately sealing victory and a spot in the semifinals of the women’s 65 kg division.

It is noted that Surmeneli is also a three-time world champion.

As reported earlier, Makhmud Sabyrkhan has scored an early victory in the round of 16 at the World Boxing Championships.