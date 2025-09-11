EN
    2 Kazakh boxers storm into World Boxing Championships semis

    07:12, 11 September 2025

    Two Kazakh boxers advanced to the semifinals of the now-running World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Balkibekova storms into World Boxing Championships semis
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yi-Xuan Guo, with the bout ending in a unanimous decision by the judges. The win guarantees Balkibekova a medal in the women’s 51 kg weight class.

    2 Kazakh boxers storm into World Boxing Championships semis
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Another Kazakh athlete Aida Abikeyeva stunned Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Türkiye, propelling to the semifinals of the tournament. Abikeyeva took the first round and went on to dominate the second, ultimately sealing victory and a spot in the semifinals of the women’s 65 kg division.

    It is noted that Surmeneli is also a three-time world champion.

    As reported earlier, Makhmud Sabyrkhan has scored an early victory in the round of 16 at the World Boxing Championships.

