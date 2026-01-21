Nazerke Bolatbek earns bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Qatar

During the tournament, the Kazakhstani athlete recorded three victories before her run came to an end in the semifinals, where she was defeated by Egypt’s Zaki Malak.

The WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha is one of the major international youth competitions, attracting promising table tennis players from various countries and serving as an important platform for young talents to gain international experience.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 14-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player has clinched the Ten-Pro Global Junior Tour title. The tournament brought together 42 athletes from the U.S., Japan, France, and other countries.