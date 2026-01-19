14-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player clinches Ten-Pro Global Junior Tour title

In the final, Kazakhstan's Matvey Ponomarev, 14, a graduate of the Almaty tennis school, defeated Egypt’s Muhammed Basar with a 6–0, 6–2 victory to secure the tournament title.

Matvey aims to break into the top 100 of the ITF Juniors world rankings and will work toward this goal by further developing his game, taking part in international competitions, and accumulating ranking points.

The Ten-Pro Global Junior Tour brought together 42 athletes from the U.S., Japan, France, and other countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Zangar Nurlanuly has achieved a historic milestone by reaching the quarterfinals of the ITF J300 Traralgon tournament.