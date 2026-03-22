Navruz festivities continue throughout Uzbekistan
Navruz celebrations were marked in Namangan district with a vibrant public festival at the “Afsonalar Vodiysi” thematic park under the slogan “To honor Navruz is to honor humanity”, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
The event featured traditional dances, songs, folk games, and poetry, while guests enjoyed spring dishes including pilaf and a spectacular 20-meter mega kebab prepared for the occasion.
Performances by pop singers and local artists added to the festive atmosphere.
Notably, over 300 young Kazakhs living and studying in Rome gathered on March 20, at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Italy to celebrate Nauryz, the Persian New Year, celebrated for over 3 years to coincide with the spring equinox throughout Central Asia, Iran, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan.