Navruz festivities continue throughout Uzbekistan

The event featured traditional dances, songs, folk games, and poetry, while guests enjoyed spring dishes including pilaf and a spectacular 20-meter mega kebab prepared for the occasion.

Photo credit: UzA

Performances by pop singers and local artists added to the festive atmosphere.

Photo credit: UzA

Notably, over 300 young Kazakhs living and studying in Rome gathered on March 20, at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Italy to celebrate Nauryz, the Persian New Year, celebrated for over 3 years to coincide with the spring equinox throughout Central Asia, Iran, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan.