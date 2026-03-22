Kazakh Embassy in Rome celebrates Nauryz

Ambassador Yerbolat Sembayev to Nova: "We are talking about an ancient celebration" that is even more special this year after the adoption of a new Constitution following the referendum.

Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

An event that featured traditional and modern music, food, dance, and even a short fashion show, all expressing Kazakhstan's legacy while looking to the future.

"We are talking about an ancient festival that celebrates the new year but also nature which is reborn, and we with it, with the arrival of spring", Kazakh Ambassador Yerbolat Sembayev.

The diplomat emphasized how this year's celebrations are even more special for Kazakhstan, which has just adopted a new Constitution following a referendum on March 15.

"For us, this is a renewal of the country and our politics. We will have a vice president, a new unicameral parliament, and a series of other important changes to our political and administrative system," Sembayev added.

Among the organizers of the party are Gaukhar Zhakimova, President of the Association of Kazakh Students in Italy. She studies international relations at the University of Milan.

Besides, there are other Kazakhstanis who have already completed their studies and who have remained in Italy to further their education, to work, or to settle permanently.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart took part in public celebrations marking Nauryz holiday.