Nauryz widely celebrated in EU capital

Organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg, the festive gathering welcomed numerous guests, including members of the Kazakh diaspora, Kazakhstani students, representatives of Belgian and Luxembourgish government bodies, public organizations, business circles, and the media.

In his welcome address, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Margulan Baimukhan, emphasized the importance of Nauryz as a symbol of renewal, peace, harmony, and unity. He noted that the holiday reflects the deep cultural traditions of the peoples of Central Asia and contributes significantly to strengthening cultural dialogue between nations.

The guests enjoyed a rich cultural program featuring Kazakh traditions, national games (tug-of-war, asyk shooting, archery), and musical performances. A special highlight was the exhibition of artworks by Kazakh artist G. Turlymuratova and a display of traditional kazakh costumes. Sporting events, including volleyball matches, were held, as well as a raffle for a flight ticket to Kazakhstan sponsored by Turkish Airlines.

The event also featured traditional Kazakh cuisine, including nauryz kozhe – the main dish of the holiday, symbolizing abundance and prosperity.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

As part of the celebration, the guests were presented with the newly renovated and upgraded multifunctional sports ground “Kazakhstan Born Bold.”

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Nauryz celebration in Brussels became a vivid manifestation of Kazakhstan’s cultural richness, the strengthening of friendly ties between peoples, and the promotion of mutual understanding and intercultural respect.

The event was held with generous sponsorship of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), Jan De Nul, Ahlers, Turkish Airlines and the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Walloon Brabant, Anna Susarova, among others.

