Kazakh community of Silicon Valley, California celebrate Nauryz in grand style

For the first time on the West Coast of the United States, such an event brought together over 500 guests and became a true celebration of culture, tradition, and friendship.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Guests enjoyed traditional Kazakh dishes such as baursaks, pilaf, Nauryz kozhe, and other festive treats. The atmosphere was enriched with performances of traditional dombyra music and vibrant folk dances, which received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Sporting competitions like tug-of-war and the traditional “lyanga” game drew great interest and participation, creating an energetic and joyful atmosphere that captured the spirit of Nauryz – strength, agility, and unity.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

As part of the event, winners of an online creative Nauryz challenge were announced. They received memorable prizes and certificates of appreciation from the organizers.

“This day became a true celebration for all of us. We not only honored our traditions but also strengthened our bonds as a community. We sincerely thank everyone who took part and supported the event,” said the organizers.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The event once again demonstrated how important cultural roots and mutual support are – especially when living far from home.

Recall that on March 22, the day of Nauryz celebration, 5 thousand people dressed in Kazakh national clothes gathered in Aktau and set a Guinness record in the nomination "The largest number of people in Kazakh national clothes