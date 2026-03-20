Nauryz weather forecast for Kazakhstan

On some days, the north and south may experience rain and snow with strong winds, while thunderstorms are possible in southern areas during the daytime.

Fog and icy conditions are forecast across parts of the country, while other areas are expected to see dry weather.

Daytime temperatures are set to rise to 12–17°C in western regions, reaching 18–23°C in the Mangistau region. In the north and central parts of the country, temperatures will range from 3–8°C, while in the Ulytau region they are expected to reach 15–20°C. In the east, temperatures will range from 5–15°C, in the south from 20–25°C, and in the southeast from 15–23°C.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr (Oraza Ait), noting the symbolic coincidence of the holiday with Nauryz this year.