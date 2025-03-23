РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Nauryz spring equinox holiday celebrated in Kyrgyzstan

13:47, 23 March 2025

The Kazakh diaspora in Kyrgyzstan celebrated Nauryz spring holiday with a rich concert program and traditional dastarkhan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kyrgyzstan
Photo credit: Kabar

The event took place at the Dasmiya ethnic complex.

On the occasion of Nauryz, a ceremony of cooking germinated wheat-based treat Sumalak was held.

Earlier it was reported that a grand celebration took place in honor of Nauryz in the historic center of Athens, at the foot of the Acropolis.

Nauryz Holidays Kyrgyzstan Fellow nationals Central Asia
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Автор
Most popular
See All