Nauryz spring equinox holiday celebrated in Kyrgyzstan
13:47, 23 March 2025
The Kazakh diaspora in Kyrgyzstan celebrated Nauryz spring holiday with a rich concert program and traditional dastarkhan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The event took place at the Dasmiya ethnic complex.
On the occasion of Nauryz, a ceremony of cooking germinated wheat-based treat Sumalak was held.
Earlier it was reported that a grand celebration took place in honor of Nauryz in the historic center of Athens, at the foot of the Acropolis.