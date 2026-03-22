Nauryz in Washington unites cultures and nations

Traditionally hosted by the Kazakh-American Association under the leadership of Darkhan Nurmagambetov, this year’s cultural gathering took place at a pavilion in Carderock, Maryland, near Washington. The Potomac area, known for outdoor recreation, provided a scenic backdrop for the event.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Kazakh families came together to share traditions with the younger generation, while international guests joined in to experience the holiday. Attendees enjoyed national dishes, music, dance performances, and interactive activities. The children’s ensemble Gulder Junior added color to the festivities with Kazakh dances such as Kamajai and Yerke Kyz.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Participants emphasized the unifying spirit of Nauryz. Local resident Emmanuel Ajibola described it as “a wonderful New Year celebration of Kazakhstan, full of friendliness and family atmosphere.” Portuguese guest Afonso Gomes noted the beauty of welcoming spring as the start of the new year, while Christopher from Virginia highlighted how the holiday brings together people of different nations and cultures.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Kazakh diaspora members stressed the importance of preserving traditions abroad, teaching children about their heritage, and sharing culture with American friends. The event also drew guests from Uzbekistan, Russia, Ukraine, and other countries, reinforcing Nauryz as a festival of renewal and unity without borders.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Photo credit: Kazinform

London also marks Nauryz with festival of culture, music, and crafts.